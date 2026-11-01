The Charlotte Chamber Choir invites you to Pater Noster: Songs of God the Father, a program of classical choral masterworks and modern gems that explores the depth of sacred vocal music.

This concert uncovers the rich text of the Lord's Prayer through centuries of changing musical architecture, from the crystalline, interlocking Renaissance-era polyphony of Jacob Handl-Gallus, to the thundering double-choir drama of Mendelssohn's tour-de-force setting of Psalm 22, to the luminous, modern mysticism of Ēriks Ēšenvalds. We are excited to have you join us for an unforgettable afternoon of choral majesty.

Concert is Sunday, November 22 at 3:30pm at St. John's Episcopal Church on Carmel Rd. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at www.charlottechamberchoir.com/calendar - $20 General Admission, with $5 tickets available for students. For more information, please visit https://www.charlottechamberchoir.com or contact us at charlottechamberchoir@gmail.com.