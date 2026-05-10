© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS North Carolina proudly presents — MAKE A CIRCLE Special Screening, Discussion & Early Childhood Educator Resource Fair

PBS North Carolina proudly presents — MAKE A CIRCLE Special Screening, Discussion & Early Childhood Educator Resource Fair

Join us for an inspiring morning of film, conversation, and community at a special screening of the acclaimed documentary MAKE A CIRCLE. Connect with fellow educators and community partners, explore free resources, and enjoy a light breakfast.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A with members of the filmmaking team and local community leaders.

Who Should Attend?
This event is for anyone who cares about the future of education, equity in the workforce, and the well-being of children and families. Come be part of a community conversation that centers those who care for our youngest citizens and learn how you can support real change.

This is free event, but registration is requested. Please reserve your seat(s) via Eventbrite.

Questions about the event or registration, email Karen Nowak at events@pbsnc.org.

Project 658
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

PBS North Carolina
https://www.pbsnc.org/

Artist Group Info

mauricereedjones@gmail.com
Project 658
3646 Central Avenue
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
https://project658.com/