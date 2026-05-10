PBS North Carolina proudly presents — MAKE A CIRCLE Special Screening, Discussion & Early Childhood Educator Resource Fair

Join us for an inspiring morning of film, conversation, and community at a special screening of the acclaimed documentary MAKE A CIRCLE. Connect with fellow educators and community partners, explore free resources, and enjoy a light breakfast.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A with members of the filmmaking team and local community leaders.

Who Should Attend?

This event is for anyone who cares about the future of education, equity in the workforce, and the well-being of children and families. Come be part of a community conversation that centers those who care for our youngest citizens and learn how you can support real change.

This is free event, but registration is requested. Please reserve your seat(s) via Eventbrite.

Questions about the event or registration, email Karen Nowak at events@pbsnc.org.