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Pearls for a Purpose 2026

Pearls for a Purpose 2026

Join the Yellow Tea Rose Foundation of NC for Pearls for a Purpose, an afternoon of live jazz, dining and community impact at Rooster’s SouthPark. Proceeds support scholarships and educational programs for young women in the Charlotte area. Guests will enjoy live entertainment and opportunities to support the Foundation through event fundraising activities. Tickets are $100.

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen – SouthPark
$100
02:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Yellow Tea Rose Foundation of NC
yellowtearoseofnc@gmail.com
https://www.yellowtearosenc.org
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen – SouthPark
6601 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, North Carolina 28211