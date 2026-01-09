Pearls for a Purpose 2026
Pearls for a Purpose 2026
Join the Yellow Tea Rose Foundation of NC for Pearls for a Purpose, an afternoon of live jazz, dining and community impact at Rooster’s SouthPark. Proceeds support scholarships and educational programs for young women in the Charlotte area. Guests will enjoy live entertainment and opportunities to support the Foundation through event fundraising activities. Tickets are $100.
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen – SouthPark
$100
02:30 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Yellow Tea Rose Foundation of NC
yellowtearoseofnc@gmail.com
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen – SouthPark
6601 Carnegie BlvdCharlotte, North Carolina 28211