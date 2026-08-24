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Plant Swap & Potluck

Plant Swap & Potluck

You’re invited for a native plant swap and potluck lunch in the Gardens!
Have bunches of bee balm? Copious coneflower? Pot up your extras and share with your neighbors! No plants to swap? Join us anyway; gardeners are generous folk and we’re sure to have extras.
Bring a dish to share as well, and enjoy getting to know fellow native plant enthusiasts.
Learn more and RSVP here: https://www.danielboonenativegardens.org/programs

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org
Daniel Boone Native Gardens
651 Horn in the West Drive
Boone, North Carolina 28607
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org