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Potters Market at the Mint 2026

Potters Market at the Mint 2026

Celebrate two decades of artistry, community, and craftsmanship at the 20th Anniversary Potters Market at the Mint. This juried event brings together 55 of North Carolina’s most highly regarded potters alongside collectors and ceramic enthusiasts from across the region. The event includes an artist talk with renowned Pueblo ceramic artist Virgil Ortiz at 1 PM. Plus, live pottery demonstrations, bluegrass music, a beer garden and café, and blind-bidding auction throughout the day. For this milestone year, Potters Market at the Mint is a proud participant in Handwork 2026, Craft in America’s year-long semiquincentennial collaboration among organizations, educators and makers to showcase the importance of the handmade and celebrates the diversity of the crafts that define America.

Mint Museum Randolph
25
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
https://www.mintmuseum.org/
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043372000