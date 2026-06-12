Potters Market at the Mint 2026

Celebrate two decades of artistry, community, and craftsmanship at the 20th Anniversary Potters Market at the Mint. This juried event brings together 55 of North Carolina’s most highly regarded potters alongside collectors and ceramic enthusiasts from across the region. The event includes an artist talk with renowned Pueblo ceramic artist Virgil Ortiz at 1 PM. Plus, live pottery demonstrations, bluegrass music, a beer garden and café, and blind-bidding auction throughout the day. For this milestone year, Potters Market at the Mint is a proud participant in Handwork 2026, Craft in America’s year-long semiquincentennial collaboration among organizations, educators and makers to showcase the importance of the handmade and celebrates the diversity of the crafts that define America.