Join us at Ray Evernham's AmeriCarna LIVE Car Show, November 21, 2026, for a day filled with classic cars, live music, and good vibes!

Ray Evernham’s 14th annual AmeriCarna LIVE car show will be held Saturday, November 21. The show is the weekend prior to Thanksgiving again this year. AmeriCarna LIVE is open to all styles of cars and held at Trane Technologies North American Corporate Headquarters in Davidson, NC.

Ticket prices:

Early-bird registration is $25 per car through 11:59 p.m. on October 31.

Online registration from November 1 - 19 is $30.

VIP packages are available for the weekend and Saturday only. (See website for more information)

Online registration ends at 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 19.

Cars can register day of the event at the front gate.

Admission for spectators is $5. Kids 6 and under are free.

Day of Event (November 21) schedule:

Gates open at 7 a.m. for cars

Gates open at 9 a.m. for spectators

100% of the proceeds from AmeriCarna LIVE will be donated to the Evernham Family - Racing for a Reason Foundation and go to support the IGNITE community centers operated by the Autism Society of North Carolina in Davidson and Raleigh for young autistic adults.

Interested in volunteering at the show? Other questions? Email us at stephanie@rayevernham.com.