Reptile & Amphibian Day
Reptile & Amphibian Day
Celebrate a day dedicated to scales and tails! Meet LOTS of reptiles and amphibians, and learn all about them with exciting activities, games, and special presentations. Don't miss turtle races, exotic reptile exhibits, turtle-sniffing dog demos, and MORE.
Advance tickets: $6 museum members / $18 general public
Day of event: $8 museum members / $20 general public
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
$18.00
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison BlvdGastonia, North Carolina 28054