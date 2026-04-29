© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Reptile & Amphibian Day

Reptile & Amphibian Day

Celebrate a day dedicated to scales and tails! Meet LOTS of reptiles and amphibians, and learn all about them with exciting activities, games, and special presentations. Don't miss turtle races, exotic reptile exhibits, turtle-sniffing dog demos, and MORE.

Advance tickets: $6 museum members / $18 general public
Day of event: $8 museum members / $20 general public

The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
$18.00
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison Blvd
Gastonia, North Carolina 28054