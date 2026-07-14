Some of Lake Norman's top performers, ages 16 to 24, are bringing big hair, big songs, and even bigger talent to Cain Center for the Arts July 28 - August 1 when Davidson Community Players' TS3 stars present the five-time Tony-nominated hit musical "Rock of Ages".

Set on L.A.'s legendary, neon-lit Sunset Strip in the 1980s, the fan-favorite musical features classic hits from Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Whitesnake, and more. From "Don't Stop Believin'" to "Here I Go Again," the production brings the energy of a true rock concert.

Tickets can only be purchased by going to cainarts.org/rock-of-ages. Additional performance information is available at www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org/shows/rock-of-ages. Recommended ages 13 and up.