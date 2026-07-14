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ROCK OF AGES

ROCK OF AGES

Some of Lake Norman's top performers, ages 16 to 24, are bringing big hair, big songs, and even bigger talent to Cain Center for the Arts July 28 - August 1 when Davidson Community Players' TS3 stars present the five-time Tony-nominated hit musical "Rock of Ages".

Set on L.A.'s legendary, neon-lit Sunset Strip in the 1980s, the fan-favorite musical features classic hits from Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Whitesnake, and more. From "Don't Stop Believin'" to "Here I Go Again," the production brings the energy of a true rock concert.

Tickets can only be purchased by going to cainarts.org/rock-of-ages. Additional performance information is available at www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org/shows/rock-of-ages. Recommended ages 13 and up.

Cain Center for the Arts
07:30 PM - 09:45 PM, every day through Aug 01, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Davidson Community Players
704-892-7953
boxoffice@davidsoncommunityplayers.org
http://www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org
Cain Center for the Arts
21348 Catawba Ave
Cornelius, North Carolina 28031
(980) 689-3101
sgibson@cainarts.org
https://cainarts.org/