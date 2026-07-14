ROCK OF AGES
ROCK OF AGES
Some of Lake Norman's top performers, ages 16 to 24, are bringing big hair, big songs, and even bigger talent to Cain Center for the Arts July 28 - August 1 when Davidson Community Players' TS3 stars present the five-time Tony-nominated hit musical "Rock of Ages".
Set on L.A.'s legendary, neon-lit Sunset Strip in the 1980s, the fan-favorite musical features classic hits from Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Poison, Whitesnake, and more. From "Don't Stop Believin'" to "Here I Go Again," the production brings the energy of a true rock concert.
Tickets can only be purchased by going to cainarts.org/rock-of-ages. Additional performance information is available at www.davidsoncommunityplayers.org/shows/rock-of-ages. Recommended ages 13 and up.