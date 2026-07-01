Route Planning for Bicycling - Class & Ride

Learn how to use tools to help plan safer, more comfortable routes for biking around Charlotte!

Join the Charlotte DOT for an interactive and informative session all about route planning on your bike. This class will teach you how to plan bike-friendly trips using maps, apps, and local tips.

You’ll learn how to use tools to find low-stress streets, bike infrastructure, and key connections so you can ride with more confidence.

We’ll wrap up with a short group ride to put what you’ve learned into practice! Helmet is required.