Safe Passage's 6th Annual It Takes A Community Domestic Violence Fundraiser

On Thursday, October 22nd, individuals, community partners, local businesses, and advocates will gather at McBryde Hall, on the campus of Winthrop University, to enjoy an amazing dinner, drinks (wine and beer), live and silent auctions filled with unique items and experiences, and a thrilling game of Heads or Tails. The Heads or Tails game offers guests the chance to win "half of the pot" in a 50-50 raffle. With every ticket purchased, sponsorship secured, and auction bid, participants will play a crucial role in ensuring that domestic violence survivors in Chester, Lancaster, and York Counties receive advocacy, counseling, supportive services, rapid rehousing services, and emergency shelter. Join us for an impactful evening, where together we will make a difference in our community!