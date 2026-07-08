Science After Dark- Prince & Micheal Jackson Laser Show
Science After Dark- Prince & Micheal Jackson Laser Show
"Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today... to rock with you!"
Our Adult-Only Science After Dark is turning up the volume with an epic night celebrating two music legends!
Experience the unforgettable hits of Michael Jackson and Prince like never before as dazzling laser lights fill the planetarium dome. Sing along to your favorite songs while enjoying an immersive visual experience that's sure to bring back memories and keep you dancing in your seat.
Whether you're moonwalking through the classics or partying like it's 1999, this is one Science After Dark event you won't want to miss!
Catawba Science Center
Members: $7.50 Non-members: $9.50
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
dhenry@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org