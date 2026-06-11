Seussical Jr

“Oh, the thinks you can think!” Step into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss as Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and a host of colorful characters spring to life. In this joyful, one-hour Penguin Project production, young artists with special needs and their peer mentors share the stage in a heartwarming celebration of inclusion and creativity. Featuring a playful, high-energy score, this lively musical adventure follows Horton as he protects the tiny Whos—and reminds us all of the power of loyalty and embracing what makes each of us unique.