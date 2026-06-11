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Seussical Jr

Seussical Jr

“Oh, the thinks you can think!” Step into the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss as Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat, and a host of colorful characters spring to life. In this joyful, one-hour Penguin Project production, young artists with special needs and their peer mentors share the stage in a heartwarming celebration of inclusion and creativity. Featuring a playful, high-energy score, this lively musical adventure follows Horton as he protects the tiny Whos—and reminds us all of the power of loyalty and embracing what makes each of us unique.

Theatre Charlotte
20-25
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Theatre Charlotte
7043763777
info@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org

Artist Group Info

jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
Theatre Charlotte
501 Queens Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043763777
jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org