Shell- Yeah!

Get ready for your next beach adventure! Join local author and professional shell hunter Dr. Ashley Oliphant at 6:30 PM in Drendel Auditorium for a fascinating and fun presentation on finding seashells, spotting shark teeth, and uncovering treasures along the shoreline.

After the program, continue the exploration with special hands-on activities and a chance to roam through CSC’s exciting Dinosaurs! exhibit. It's an evening of discovery perfect for beachcombers, fossil hunters, and curious explorers of all ages!

