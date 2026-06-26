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Shell- Yeah!

Shell- Yeah!

Get ready for your next beach adventure! Join local author and professional shell hunter Dr. Ashley Oliphant at 6:30 PM in Drendel Auditorium for a fascinating and fun presentation on finding seashells, spotting shark teeth, and uncovering treasures along the shoreline.

After the program, continue the exploration with special hands-on activities and a chance to roam through CSC’s exciting Dinosaurs! exhibit. It's an evening of discovery perfect for beachcombers, fossil hunters, and curious explorers of all ages!

Catawba Science Center
Free with Admission
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

dhenry@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years