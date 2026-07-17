Southern Storytelling and Gothic Romance Dinner

Enjoy a summer night at the Duke Mansion and a literary dinner inspired by Tennessee Williams and William Faulkner!

The menu on July 26 includes a Southern surf and turf entree (catfish and braised pork chop) with celery root puree and heirloom carrots, or a vegetarian entrée of wild mushroom risotto with thyme and crispy shallots. Enjoy bourbon pecan pie with toffee ice cream for dessert, plus specialty cocktails and wine throughout the meal.

Seating is limited to 26 guests per night for an intimate experience. Each evening in this summer dinner series features activities that tie to the theme, including readings, music, or a silent movie.

