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SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase

SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase

Don't miss this month's SPARK event featuring, Graystone Eye.

SPARK is a STEM career showcase featuring local industries in the Carolina Foothills. Participate in guided activities based on their careers. This event is FREE with the purchase of admission.

Catawba Science Center
Free with Admission
01:59 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/

Artist Group Info

dhenry@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NE
HICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
https://catawbascience.org/events/50years