SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase
SPARK- A STEM Career Showcase
Don't miss this month's SPARK event featuring, Graystone Eye.
SPARK is a STEM career showcase featuring local industries in the Carolina Foothills. Participate in guided activities based on their careers. This event is FREE with the purchase of admission.
Catawba Science Center
Free with Admission
01:59 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
dhenry@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org