Spring Art & Craft Festival
Spring Art & Craft Festival
Explore handcrafted jewelry, baskets, beadwork, pottery, and more traditional and contemporary creations from Native American artists around the region!
Held in conjunction with See Lancaster’s annual Red Rose Festival, this event is free and open to the public.
Native American Studies Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu