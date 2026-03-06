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Spring Art & Craft Festival

Spring Art & Craft Festival

Explore handcrafted jewelry, baskets, beadwork, pottery, and more traditional and contemporary creations from Native American artists around the region!

Held in conjunction with See Lancaster’s annual Red Rose Festival, this event is free and open to the public.

Native American Studies Center
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas