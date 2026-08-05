Sunset Farm Fall Open House

The Park CDC's fall Sunset Farm Open House welcomes community members to the organization's urban garden and gardening education hub for some hands-on learning in the sun and soil.

Attendees can:

- Take a Garden-to-Go container gardening class

- Watch farm-to-table cooking demonstrations

- Plant micro greens to take home

- Learn about healthy nutrition practices

- Learn what it's like to volunteer with us

The event is open to the whole family, and we'll have gardening-related activities for the kids as well! You can attend the entire event or come for a period of time. Just be sure to register for the event itself as well as any activities which interest you.

Registration Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0949ABAA2BA7FDC43-63008956-sunset#/