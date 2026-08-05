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Sunset Farm Fall Open House

Sunset Farm Fall Open House

The Park CDC's fall Sunset Farm Open House welcomes community members to the organization's urban garden and gardening education hub for some hands-on learning in the sun and soil.

Attendees can:

- Take a Garden-to-Go container gardening class
- Watch farm-to-table cooking demonstrations
- Plant micro greens to take home
- Learn about healthy nutrition practices
- Learn what it's like to volunteer with us

The event is open to the whole family, and we'll have gardening-related activities for the kids as well! You can attend the entire event or come for a period of time. Just be sure to register for the event itself as well as any activities which interest you.

Registration Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0949ABAA2BA7FDC43-63008956-sunset#/

Sunset Farm
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Community Development Corporation
704-209-5057
info@theparkcdc.org
Sunset Farm
3432 Sunset Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28216
704-209-5057 x3
programs@theparkcdc.org
https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0949ABAA2BA7FDC43-57780258-sunset#/