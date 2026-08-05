Sunset Farm Fall Open House
Sunset Farm Fall Open House
The Park CDC's fall Sunset Farm Open House welcomes community members to the organization's urban garden and gardening education hub for some hands-on learning in the sun and soil.
Attendees can:
- Take a Garden-to-Go container gardening class
- Watch farm-to-table cooking demonstrations
- Plant micro greens to take home
- Learn about healthy nutrition practices
- Learn what it's like to volunteer with us
The event is open to the whole family, and we'll have gardening-related activities for the kids as well! You can attend the entire event or come for a period of time. Just be sure to register for the event itself as well as any activities which interest you.
Registration Link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0949ABAA2BA7FDC43-63008956-sunset#/