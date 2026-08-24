Support is a Verb: Entrepreneurship and Collective Success

Entrepreneurial success is often celebrated as the result of individual determination and hard work. Yet behind every thriving business, creative endeavor, or community initiative is a network of people, institutions, and supporters who help make that success possible.

Join us for a community conversation inspired by the ideas explored in No One Is Self-Made by Dr. Key Hallmon featuring local creative entrepreneurs Alvin C. Jacobs, Jr. (nationally recognized photographer and image activist), Scott Tynes-Miller (owner and manager of Troubadour Booksellers), and Setu Raval (Director of Programs & Strategy, Charlotte Is Creative).

Our panelist will explore the collective systems that help innovative ideas grow. Hallmon challenges the myth of the self-made entrepreneur and argues that lasting success is built through intentional networks, collective support, and share prosperity.