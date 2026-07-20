TANASI at Roots in the Garden

Join us for our free, family-friendly Roots in the Garden concert series celebrating live music and community in the heart of Boone!

Closing out the season is TANASI, an award-winning Asheville-based “worldgrass” trio uniting three acclaimed roots artists: Billy Cardine on dobro and slide, MerleFest-winning songwriter Anya Hinkle on vocals and guitar, and Mary Lucey (Biscuit Burners, Uncle Earl) on vocals, upright bass, and clawhammer banjo. Recipients of a 2025 National Endowment for the Arts USArtists International Grant, the trio has performed on stages including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Ryman Auditorium, Bonnaroo, and MerleFest.

* Beer, wine, and food available for purchase. Picnics welcome

* Please note, no dogs or glass containers in the Gardens

* Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating

Presented by Vidalia Restaurant & Wine Bar

The annual concert series also features visual artists, with their work auctioned off at the end of the evening.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will support the Gardens’ mission to promote the benefits of native plants and healthy ecosystems, and provide a community green space in the heart of the High Country.