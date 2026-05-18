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The Adam Church Band at Roots in the Garden

The Adam Church Band at Roots in the Garden

Join us for the grand opening of our stage with hometown favorite, The Adam Church Band!
Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., with the ribbon-cutting and remarks set for 5 p.m. Music starts at 5:30 p.m.
* Beer and wine available for purchase. Picnics welcome
* Please note, no dogs or glass containers in the Gardens
* Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for seating

Presented by CW Home and Premier Sotheby’s International Realty
Kyle Horton opens.

The Roots in the Garden concert series also features visual artists, with their work auctioned off at the end of the evening, and will continue on Thursday evenings throughout the summer: June 18, July 16, July 30, and Aug. 20.

Admission is a $5 suggested donation. All proceeds will support the Gardens’ mission to promote the benefits of native plants and healthy ecosystems, and provide a community green space in the heart of the High Country.

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
05:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026

Event Supported By

Daniel Boone Native Gardens
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org

Artist Group Info

The Adam Church Band
https://www.adamchurchmusic.com/
Daniel Boone Native Gardens
651 Horn in the West Drive
Boone, North Carolina 28607
828-264-1299
fairyday@danielboonenativegardens.org
www.danielboonenativegardens.org