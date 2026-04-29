An unforgettable journey of enduring love and triumph over adversity, The Color Purple is a landmark musical from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. This epic story follows Celie, a young African American woman who courageously navigates a life marked by abuse and discrimination to discover the strength to break free and find her own voice. The Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues promises to fill your heart and awaken your soul.