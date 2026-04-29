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The Color Purple

The Color Purple

An unforgettable journey of enduring love and triumph over adversity, The Color Purple is a landmark musical from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. This epic story follows Celie, a young African American woman who courageously navigates a life marked by abuse and discrimination to discover the strength to break free and find her own voice. The Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues promises to fill your heart and awaken your soul.

Theatre Charlotte
20-34
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Theatre Charlotte
7043763777
info@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org

Artist Group Info

jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
Theatre Charlotte
501 Queens Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043763777
jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
https://www.theatrecharlotte.org