The Color Purple
The Color Purple
An unforgettable journey of enduring love and triumph over adversity, The Color Purple is a landmark musical from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. This epic story follows Celie, a young African American woman who courageously navigates a life marked by abuse and discrimination to discover the strength to break free and find her own voice. The Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime and blues promises to fill your heart and awaken your soul.
Theatre Charlotte
20-34
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM, every day through May 24, 2026.
Event Supported By
Theatre Charlotte
7043763777
info@theatrecharlotte.org
Artist Group Info
jackie@theatrecharlotte.org
Theatre Charlotte
501 Queens RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043763777
jackie@theatrecharlotte.org