THE COTTAGE - A Comedy by Sandy Rustin

Scandal, secrets, and side-splitting laughter, oh my! Tea will be spilled when DCP presents the wickedly funny British farce The Cottage at Armour Street Theatre from September 10 to 27. Set in the English countryside in 1923, this sexy comedy follows Sylvia Van Kipness as she reveals her secret affair to her husband, and chaos ensues. Critics say it "will leave you laughing out loud from almost the opening lines to the final curtain."

"The Cottage" pays tribute to Noel Coward and classic British comedies, with characters who have you in stitches. Written by Sandy Rustin (Clue) and fresh from a Broadway run in 2023, this romantic comedy is packed with laughs, classic door-slamming moments, and surprising twists for everyone who loves a good story.

Recommended ages 13+. Contains mild adult language and themes.

Performances:

Thu, Sep 10th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Fri, Sep 11th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Sep 12th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Sep 13th, 2026 at 2:00 pm

Thu, Sep 17th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Fri, Sep 18th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Sep 19th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Sep 20th, 2026 at 2:00 pm

Thu, Sep 24th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Fri, Sep 25th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sat, Sep 26th, 2026 at 7:30 pm

Sun, Sep 27th, 2026 at 2:00 pm