The Day the Music Didn't Stop: 9/11 at 25 Years

Music and memory tell a story of hope and resilience commemorating 25 years since 9/11.

The Rev. Dr. Stuart Hoke shares his firsthand account of September 11, 2001, recounting the shock, grief, and extraordinary resilience he witnessed at Ground Zero while serving as the executive assistant to the rector of Trinity Church Wall Street. As thousands fled lower Manhattan, Trinity Church became a refuge where music offered comfort amid unimaginable loss. Interwoven with Hoke's storytelling, musicians from 7th Street Concerts will perform works inspired by the events of 9/11 and themes of remembrance, hope, and healing. Featuring string quartet, oboe, piano, and organ, this immersive evening explores how music can sustain us through tragedy and illuminate our shared humanity.