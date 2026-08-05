© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Day the Music Didn't Stop: 9/11 at 25 Years

The Day the Music Didn't Stop: 9/11 at 25 Years

Music and memory tell a story of hope and resilience commemorating 25 years since 9/11.
The Rev. Dr. Stuart Hoke shares his firsthand account of September 11, 2001, recounting the shock, grief, and extraordinary resilience he witnessed at Ground Zero while serving as the executive assistant to the rector of Trinity Church Wall Street. As thousands fled lower Manhattan, Trinity Church became a refuge where music offered comfort amid unimaginable loss. Interwoven with Hoke's storytelling, musicians from 7th Street Concerts will perform works inspired by the events of 9/11 and themes of remembrance, hope, and healing. Featuring string quartet, oboe, piano, and organ, this immersive evening explores how music can sustain us through tragedy and illuminate our shared humanity.

St Peter's Episcopal Church
30-45
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

7th Street Concerts
704-332-7746
contact@7thstreetconcerts.org
https://7thstreetconcerts.org

Artist Group Info

Lenora Leggatt
lleggatt@7thstreetconcerts.org
7thstreetconcerts.org
St Peter's Episcopal Church
115 W 7th St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
9802029296
lleggatt@7thstreetconcerts.org
7thstreetconcerts.org