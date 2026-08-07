THE END (of the month) improv comedy show

Alpaca Lips is the only improv group brave enough to take a single innocent word—like “stapler”—and logically, scientifically, and emotionally prove how it ends civilization as we know it. Give us a suggestion. Any suggestion. A noun. A snack. A household appliance. We’ll connect the dots from “mild inconvenience” to “total societal collapse” faster than you can say “supply chain disruption.” One word. One world. Zero survivors. Then, enjoy the fun as Gritty Reboot performs a hilarious one-scene show, fully improvised in real time, right before your eyes! This one-act play will feature a location and characters inspired by your suggestions. We have no idea who we'll be or where the story will take us, so come out and enjoy the fun in this one-act play made up on the spot just for you! What else can you expect? 🚗 Stress-free, complimentary parking. 🍻A selection of regional craft beers, cider, spiked seltzers and wine for sale. 🥤Coke products, chips and candy for sale. 📍Part of the growing LoSo neighborhood with close proximity to local restaurants, breweries and more. 🚪Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. Please arrive at least 10 to 15 minutes before showtime to grab concessions and be seated. 💰Save by snagging your $10 online ticket before showtime! Tickets at the door are $15. Don't miss this uproarious night of comedy!