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The Golden Age of Hollywood gala

The Golden Age of Hollywood gala

On October 24th, you're invited to an evening celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood at Duke Mansion. For one night, the Duke Mansion comes alive with the glamour, drama and spectacle of an era when movies transported us to entirely different worlds.

Enjoy an unforgettable evening with cocktails, dinner, live music and dancing all included. Explore Hollywood-inspired dining stations, including the Beverly Hills Supper Club, Sunset Strip Cantina, and Chinatown After Dark.” Dance to high-energy tunes from the Emerald Empire Band. Black tie optional -- Hollywood glamour essential!

Tickets: $150 per person ($50 is tax-deductible). Proceeds benefit the preservation of Duke Mansion. Space is limited. Reserve your tickets today.

Duke Mansion
$150
08:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Duke Mansion
704-714-4400
http://www.dukemansion.com
Duke Mansion
400 Hermitage Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
704-714-4400
http://www.dukemansion.com