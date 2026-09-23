The Journey Art Exhibit: Closing Reception

International House and Queen City Art will be partnering together this year and we are excited to present for the sixth year: The Journey.

This project focuses on the use of visual arts to illustrate the harrowing, complicated, and hope-filled journeys our immigrant and refugee neighbors take to come to the United States.

Forty artists from twenty-one countries have created this powerful display of stories from our local immigrant and refugee artists. You will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite artist: https://www.ihclt.org/the-journey-2026