The Journey Art Exhibit: Closing Reception
The Journey Art Exhibit: Closing Reception
International House and Queen City Art will be partnering together this year and we are excited to present for the sixth year: The Journey.
This project focuses on the use of visual arts to illustrate the harrowing, complicated, and hope-filled journeys our immigrant and refugee neighbors take to come to the United States.
Forty artists from twenty-one countries have created this powerful display of stories from our local immigrant and refugee artists. You will have the opportunity to vote for your favorite artist: https://www.ihclt.org/the-journey-2026
Queen City Art
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
International House
7043338099
info@ihclt.org
Artist Group Info
The Journey 2026 Exhibit
development@ihclt.org
Queen City Art
4237 Raleigh StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28213
704.376.2787
qca@queencityart.org