The Land Before Time- Family Movie Night
The Land Before Time- Family Movie Night
Join us for a special Family Movie Night featuring "The Land Before Time" a beloved animated classic that brings dinosaurs to life in a heartwarming adventure, perfect for all ages.
Before the film, guests will have the chance to meet some of our CSC Animal Ambassadors and discover fascinating adaptations that help animals survive and thrive.
It’s a great opportunity to explore what makes every creature, past and present, so unique.
Catawba Science Center
Non-Member Adults and Seniors: $8.00 Non-Member Youth (18 and under): $6.00 Member Adults and Seniors: $6.00 Non-Member Youth (18 and under): $4.00
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Catawba Science Center
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org
Artist Group Info
info@catawbascience.org
Catawba Science Center
243 3rd Ave NEHICKORY, North Carolina 28601
8283228169
info@catawbascience.org