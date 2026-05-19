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The People, Places, and Stories That Define South Carolina

The People, Places, and Stories That Define South Carolina

Join Amelia Old, author of "100 Things to Do in South Carolina Before You Die," for a conversation about the people and places that shape South Carolina. This program moves beyond a list of destinations, focusing on how places are experienced through the stories, history, and communities connected to them. Amelia will share how the book came together, what guided her selections across the state, and what she discovered along the way.

Hosted at the Native American Studies Center, the discussion will also highlight the importance of preserving cultural history and the role places like the Native American Studies Center play in deepening our understanding of the region.

Free and open to the public, the program will conclude with a Q&A and book signing.

Native American Studies Center
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Native American Studies Center
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
Native American Studies Center (USC Lancaster)
Native American Studies Center
119 S. Main St.
Lancaster, South Carolina 29720
803-313-7172
usclnasp@mailbox.sc.edu
www.sc.edu/lancaster/nas