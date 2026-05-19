The People, Places, and Stories That Define South Carolina

Join Amelia Old, author of "100 Things to Do in South Carolina Before You Die," for a conversation about the people and places that shape South Carolina. This program moves beyond a list of destinations, focusing on how places are experienced through the stories, history, and communities connected to them. Amelia will share how the book came together, what guided her selections across the state, and what she discovered along the way.

Hosted at the Native American Studies Center, the discussion will also highlight the importance of preserving cultural history and the role places like the Native American Studies Center play in deepening our understanding of the region.

Free and open to the public, the program will conclude with a Q&A and book signing.