The Release Party : Unbecoming
The Release Party : Unbecoming
The afternoon will include speakers, a panel conversation, breakout circles, live music, networking, and two $500 micro grants given away to support one woman entrepreneur and one woman or family needing holiday support.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Hope and Healing Collective, Inc.
7047337819
info@hopehealinc.com
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E Morehead StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
sinead@livelung.org