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The Release Party : Unbecoming

The Release Party : Unbecoming

The afternoon will include speakers, a panel conversation, breakout circles, live music, networking, and two $500 micro grants given away to support one woman entrepreneur and one woman or family needing holiday support.

Covenant Presbyterian Church
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

Hope and Healing Collective, Inc.
7047337819
info@hopehealinc.com
Hopehealinc.org
Covenant Presbyterian Church
1000 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, North Carolina 28204
sinead@livelung.org
Livelung.org