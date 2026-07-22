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The Tams in the Davis Theatre

The Tams in the Davis Theatre

The Tams deliver the classic sound of Carolina beach music with the feel-good hits that have kept dance floors packed for over 50 years. From shag dancing favorites to singalong classics, they bring the soundtrack of summer to every stage they play. With four #1 singles, over a million records sold, and one of the most-played regional hits of all time, The Tams stand as icons of soul, R&B, and beach music.

Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Apr 2027
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Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

The Tams
https://thetams.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org