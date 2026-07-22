The Tams in the Davis Theatre
The Tams in the Davis Theatre
The Tams deliver the classic sound of Carolina beach music with the feel-good hits that have kept dance floors packed for over 50 years. From shag dancing favorites to singalong classics, they bring the soundtrack of summer to every stage they play. With four #1 singles, over a million records sold, and one of the most-played regional hits of all time, The Tams stand as icons of soul, R&B, and beach music.
Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 23 Apr 2027
Event Supported By
Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
Artist Group Info
The Tams