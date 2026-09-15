For thirteen years, Caroline Calouche & Co. has delighted audiences across the region with Clara's Trip: A Cirque & Dance Nutcracker Story, bringing circus arts and dance together in a holiday tradition beloved by families everywhere. Now, Artistic Director Caroline Calouche is reimagining the holidays with an all-new show — and she promises it will get you in the spirit.

The Three Spirits is inspired by Charles Dickens' timeless fable, A Christmas Carol, reimagined for the modern age. When a cold-hearted soul is visited by three extraordinary spirits, their world cracks open in ways they never expected. Through breathtaking circus arts and dance, this electrifying holiday show reminds us what it truly means to wake up before it's too late.

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Expect to laugh. Expect to gasp. Expect moments of pure magic that will have the whole family leaning forward in their seats. The Three Spirits is packed with whimsy, heart, and the kind of jaw-dropping artistry that Caroline Calouche & Co. is known for — now with a brand-new story to tell.

Best for ages 5 and up.

Approximate Performance Run Time

Act 1: 40 minutes

Intermission: 20 minutes

Act 2: 45 minutes

Total: 1 hour and 45 minutes

