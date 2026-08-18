"The Trail of Tears & Indian Removal in U.S. History"

While many are familiar with the devastation endured by the Cherokee on the Trail of Tears, this is just part of a larger story. In the 1830s and '40s, the United States forcibly expelled 80,000 Native Americans from their homelands east of the Mississippi River. This historic undertaking fundamentally reshaped the United States and Native nations across eastern North America. Learn more about the motivations, resistance, and legacy of the many Indian Removals taking place in early U.S. history.

Presented virtually and in person; register at http://bit.ly/450bN8r