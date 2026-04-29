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Through the Looking Glass - Telescope Party

Through the Looking Glass - Telescope Party

Perfect for a date night or a family night out, visit the James H. Lynn Planetarium at The Schiele Museum for a special after-hours astronomy presentation. Watch a planetarium show and view the night sky with museum telescopes. No experience or equipment necessary.

$8 museum members / $10 general public

The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
$8.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
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Event Supported By

The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison Blvd
Gastonia, North Carolina 28054