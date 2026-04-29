Through the Looking Glass - Telescope Party
Through the Looking Glass - Telescope Party
Perfect for a date night or a family night out, visit the James H. Lynn Planetarium at The Schiele Museum for a special after-hours astronomy presentation. Watch a planetarium show and view the night sky with museum telescopes. No experience or equipment necessary.
$8 museum members / $10 general public
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
$8.00
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 22 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Schiele Museum
704-866-6900
schielemuseum@gmail.com
The Schiele Museum of Natural History and Planetarium
1500 E Garrison BlvdGastonia, North Carolina 28054