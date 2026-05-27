Titanic (1997)
Titanic (1997)
This is a screening of the listed, Titanic (1997), film. Young love blooms on the immense luxury liner as it sails toward its fate in the North Atlantic. Told in flashback from the perspective of an elderly survivor named Rose, the plot centers on the passions that flare when her jilted fiancé seeks revenge over her affair with a spirited pauper named Jack.
Carolina Theatre
$5- 15
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Carolina Theatre
220 N Tyron StreetCharlotte, North Carolina 28202
704-828-6220