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Tommy Davidson in partnership with Comedy Zone

Tommy Davidson in partnership with Comedy Zone

Tommy Davidson became a household name through his role in the hit comedy series In Living Color and has since built a career in both acting and stand-up comedy. In partnership with Comedy Zone, we're bringing one of comedy's most recognizable voices to the stage for a night of nonstop laughs.

Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Tommy Davidson
https://www.thetommydavidson.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org