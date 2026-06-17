Town of Denton -Sounds of Summer - Concert Series

Get ready for summer evenings filled with great music and community spirit! The Town of Denton Parks & Recreation invites everyone to the Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Downtown Harrison Park. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and friends for a lineup of fantastic bands performing from 7–10 PM on select Saturday nights.

Concert Schedule:

June 27 – too MUCH SyLviA

July 25 – The Castaways

August 22 – The Holiday Band

September 26 – Pandora’s Jukebox

Each show promises lively entertainment and a fun atmosphere for all ages.

Concert admission is free—Food Trucks and Beer Garden Available for Your Convenience!

Enjoy the music and make summer memories in Denton!