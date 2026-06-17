Town of Denton -Sounds of Summer - Concert Series
Town of Denton -Sounds of Summer - Concert Series
Get ready for summer evenings filled with great music and community spirit! The Town of Denton Parks & Recreation invites everyone to the Sounds of Summer Concert Series at Downtown Harrison Park. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and friends for a lineup of fantastic bands performing from 7–10 PM on select Saturday nights.
Concert Schedule:
June 27 – too MUCH SyLviA
July 25 – The Castaways
August 22 – The Holiday Band
September 26 – Pandora’s Jukebox
Each show promises lively entertainment and a fun atmosphere for all ages.
Concert admission is free—Food Trucks and Beer Garden Available for Your Convenience!
Enjoy the music and make summer memories in Denton!
Harrison Park
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every month on Saturday through Sep 26, 2026.
Harrison Park
20 W Salisbury StDenton, North Carolina 27239