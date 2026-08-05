TREO Foundation The Walk- Novant Health Bariatric Solutions

TREO Foundation’s The Walk is the only national walk event raising awareness

about obesity and medical treatment options. This peer-to-peer fundraiser

features a “set your own pace” walk or run. Events may include exercise warmups,

healthy food-prep demonstrations, expert speakers, and information on

local obesity care options.

Our Mission

To raise funds, advance research, promote education, and

advocate for equitable care for those affected by obesity, while

fostering health and well-being inclusive solutions for all.

Why The Walk?

The CDC reports, nearly 42% of adults are affected by the disease of obesity

in the United States

Obesity can decrease life expectancy by 7-14 years

Obesity increases the risk of life-threatening conditions such as diabetes,

heart disease, stroke, sleep apnea, some cancers, complications from

COVID-19, and more