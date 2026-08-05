TREO Foundation The Walk- Novant Health Bariatric Solutions
TREO Foundation The Walk- Novant Health Bariatric Solutions
TREO Foundation’s The Walk is the only national walk event raising awareness
about obesity and medical treatment options. This peer-to-peer fundraiser
features a “set your own pace” walk or run. Events may include exercise warmups,
healthy food-prep demonstrations, expert speakers, and information on
local obesity care options.
Our Mission
To raise funds, advance research, promote education, and
advocate for equitable care for those affected by obesity, while
fostering health and well-being inclusive solutions for all.
Why The Walk?
The CDC reports, nearly 42% of adults are affected by the disease of obesity
in the United States
Obesity can decrease life expectancy by 7-14 years
Obesity increases the risk of life-threatening conditions such as diabetes,
heart disease, stroke, sleep apnea, some cancers, complications from
COVID-19, and more