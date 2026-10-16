Tricks & Treats | Cirque & Dance Halloween Festival

Join us for Tricks & Treats—a fun-filled, family-friendly Halloween festival for all ages featuring spooktacular games, breathtaking circus and dance performances, mini-workshops, a costume contest, and more!

Admissions include circus and dance performances at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

All-access pass is just $30, or purchase single admission for $10 ($15 at the door) and add tickets for food, games, or contests. Funds support nonprofit arts programming for all through Charlotte Cirque and Dance Center and Caroline Calouche & Co.

Location: Charlotte Cirque & Dance Center, 4315-E Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270

