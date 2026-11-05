Trouble So Hard
Trouble So Hard
A moving live performance that blends music and storytelling to illuminate the American journey from slavery through the civil rights movements and into the present day. Through songs, narrative and reflection this performance invites audiences to engage with real history and its enduring impact today. It is a shared experience designed to foster understanding, connection and dialogue.
St Peter's Episcopal Church
$15.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Trouble So Hard
info@troublesohard.com
Artist Group Info
Harry Taylor
tshresponse@gmail.com
St Peter's Episcopal Church
115 W 7th StCharlotte, North Carolina 28202
9802029296
lleggatt@7thstreetconcerts.org