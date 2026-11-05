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Trouble So Hard

Trouble So Hard

A moving live performance that blends music and storytelling to illuminate the American journey from slavery through the civil rights movements and into the present day. Through songs, narrative and reflection this performance invites audiences to engage with real history and its enduring impact today. It is a shared experience designed to foster understanding, connection and dialogue.

St Peter's Episcopal Church
$15.00
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Trouble So Hard
info@troublesohard.com

Artist Group Info

Harry Taylor
tshresponse@gmail.com
TroubleSoHard.com
St Peter's Episcopal Church
115 W 7th St
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
9802029296
lleggatt@7thstreetconcerts.org
7thstreetconcerts.org