© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trouble So Hard - Songs & Stories of Slavery, Freedom, & Civil Rights

Trouble So Hard - Songs & Stories of Slavery, Freedom, & Civil Rights

Trouble So Hard - Songs & Stories of Slavery, Freedom, & Civil Rights is a walk through American history from 1526 to he present day. Powerful and moving, it’s about real history, what actually happened. No propaganda. No shading, softening or spinning. Rhythms and patterns, proof that the past repeats, catching unawares those who don’t bother to know and understand the what-came-before of our own land. A recent audience member shared this: “I learned more history from this 80-minute performance than in 4 years of college as a history and political science major.” We hope you’ll join us.

The performance is FREE, but limited space necessitates registration. Do that here before we reach capacity; www.TroubleSoHard.com/reserve

Galilee Ministries
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Trouble So Hard
info@troublesohard.com

Artist Group Info

Harry Taylor
hataylor@ccim.net
www.TroubleSoHard.com
Galilee Ministries
3601 Central Avenue
Charlotte, North Carolina 28205
galileeeast@gmail.com
www.gmcharlotte.org