Trouble So Hard - Songs & Stories of Slavery, Freedom, & Civil Rights is a walk through American history from 1526 to he present day. Powerful and moving, it’s about real history, what actually happened. No propaganda. No shading, softening or spinning. Rhythms and patterns, proof that the past repeats, catching unawares those who don’t bother to know and understand the what-came-before of our own land. A recent audience member shared this: “I learned more history from this 80-minute performance than in 4 years of college as a history and political science major.” We hope you’ll join us.

The performance is FREE, but limited space necessitates registration. Do that here before we reach capacity; www.TroubleSoHard.com/reserve

