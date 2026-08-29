Ushering Hope Launch Celebration: A Birthday With Purpose
Ushering Hope Launch Celebration: A Birthday With Purpose
Join us for an evening of food, music, and networking as we officially launch Ushering Hope, a Charlotte-based nonprofit committed to empowering young ladies of color to heal, rise, lead, and create brighter futures.
This special evening is more than a celebration—it marks the beginning of a community-driven movement. Guests will gather to learn about the mission of Ushering Hope, hear the story and vision behind the organization, and discover how we can work together to invest in the next generation of young women.
Allure Event Center
39
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ushering Hope
(980) 355-9521
info@usheringhope.org
Allure Event Center
200 Pavilion Boulevard #200Charlotte, North Carolina 28262