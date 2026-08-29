Ushering Hope Launch Celebration: A Birthday With Purpose

Join us for an evening of food, music, and networking as we officially launch Ushering Hope, a Charlotte-based nonprofit committed to empowering young ladies of color to heal, rise, lead, and create brighter futures.

This special evening is more than a celebration—it marks the beginning of a community-driven movement. Guests will gather to learn about the mission of Ushering Hope, hear the story and vision behind the organization, and discover how we can work together to invest in the next generation of young women.