Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln
Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln
Now is the moment we’ve been waiting for. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action. Help us keep the momentum going in your community at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® - Gaston/Cleveland/Lincoln. For more information or to register, visit act.alz.org/GastonClevelandLincoln.
Rotary Centennial Pavilion
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Alzheimer's Association
800-272-3900
Rotary Centennial Pavilion
107 North South StreetGastonia, North Carolina 28052