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Waverly September Wine Walk

Waverly September Wine Walk

Sip into fall at Waverly during the September Wine Walk. Enjoy wine pours, shop local favorites, and take advantage of exclusive discounts, specials, and swag from participating merchants.

Your ticket includes a swag bag and wine pours and specials at participating boutiques, including Athleta, Urbane South, Ivy & Leo, fab'rik, Mainstream Boutique, and Scout & Molly's.

Early bird tickets are $20, with onsite tickets available for $30 while supplies last. All ticket sales benefit Go Jen Go, a local nonprofit providing critical financial assistance to individuals and families in the Greater Charlotte area battling breast cancer.

Purchase your tickets and join us for an evening of shopping, sipping, and supporting a great cause!

Waverly
20-30
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets
Waverly
Providence Rd. &amp; Ardrey Kell Rd.
Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
https://www.waverlyclt.com/