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Wild Wednesday

Wild Wednesday

Drop by Mint Museum Randolph to celebrate nature and participate in creative art activities. Families can also meet a native animal with Stevens Creek Nature Center educators, and go on a self-guided scavenger hunt through the museum. Animal encounter 6:30-7:30 PM. Weather-permitting, activities will be held both indoors and outdoors. Activities will move inside in the event of rain or harsh weather conditions.

Mint Museum Randolph
0
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
https://www.mintmuseum.org/
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph Road
Charlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043372000