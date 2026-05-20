Wild Wednesday
Wild Wednesday
Drop by Mint Museum Randolph to celebrate nature and participate in creative art activities. Families can also meet a native animal with Stevens Creek Nature Center educators, and go on a self-guided scavenger hunt through the museum. Animal encounter 6:30-7:30 PM. Weather-permitting, activities will be held both indoors and outdoors. Activities will move inside in the event of rain or harsh weather conditions.
Mint Museum Randolph
0
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Mint Museum
704-337-2000
info@mintmuseum.org
Mint Museum Randolph
2730 Randolph RoadCharlotte, North Carolina 28207
7043372000