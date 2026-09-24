Witches Night Out: Waverly Wine Walk 2026

Grab your coven and get ready for a night of wine, shopping and Halloween fun at Waverly's Witches Night Out Wine Walk on Thursday, October 22 from 5:30-8:30 PM.

Sip your way through Waverly while enjoying wine pours, exclusive shopping specials, discounts and swag from participating boutiques, including Athleta, Urbane South, Ivy & Leo, fab'rik, Mainstream Boutique and Scout & Molly's.

Come dressed in your best witchy or Halloween-inspired look for a chance to win spooktacular giveaway prizes. Your ticket includes a swag bag plus wine pours and specials throughout the evening.

Tickets are $20 for early bird and $30 for regular admission, with all ticket proceeds benefiting Carolina P.A.W.S., a local organization helping abandoned and abused cats and dogs find loving homes.

Check-in is at the yellow tent by the splash pad on The Terrace, in front of Hilton Garden Inn.