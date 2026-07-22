© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Withers, Wonder, and Warwick: Wendy Moten with the Christian Tamburr Trio in the Davis Theatre

Withers, Wonder, and Warwick: Wendy Moten with the Christian Tamburr Trio in the Davis Theatre

Join The Voice 2022 runner-up Wendy Moten as she celebrates the music of Bill Withers, Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, along with standout songs from her time on The Voice. Wendy is accompanied by the Christian Tamburr Trio, a group that has been through the Davis Theatre with artists Shana Tucker and Jane Monheit in past Seasons. This high-energy contemporary jazz, R&B, and soul performance will have audiences on their feet and singing from the heart.

Davis Theatre
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 5 Mar 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cabarrus Arts Council
704-920-2787
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org

Artist Group Info

Wendy Moten
https://www.wendymoten.com/
Davis Theatre
65 Union Street South
Concord, North Carolina 28025
www.cabarrusartscouncil.org