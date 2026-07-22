Withers, Wonder, and Warwick: Wendy Moten with the Christian Tamburr Trio in the Davis Theatre

Join The Voice 2022 runner-up Wendy Moten as she celebrates the music of Bill Withers, Dionne Warwick, Stevie Wonder, along with standout songs from her time on The Voice. Wendy is accompanied by the Christian Tamburr Trio, a group that has been through the Davis Theatre with artists Shana Tucker and Jane Monheit in past Seasons. This high-energy contemporary jazz, R&B, and soul performance will have audiences on their feet and singing from the heart.