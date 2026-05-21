Women's Chorus of Charlotte Presents: My Strongest Suit

Step into your power. Strike a pose. Own your spotlight.

My Strongest Suit is coming to the stage June 19 & 20 at First United Methodist Church — and this is the show everyone will be talking about.

Bold. Dazzling. Unapologetic.

This concert is a high-energy celebration of confidence, courage, and showing up exactly as you are. From powerhouse anthems to heartfelt ballads, from fierce harmonies to moments that will stop you in your tracks, My Strongest Suit is all about discovering what makes us shine — and wearing it proudly.

Expect dynamic vocals, electric stage presence, and the kind of musical storytelling that lifts you out of your seat and leaves you buzzing long after the final note. Whether it’s strength found in community, resilience forged through challenge, or the simple joy of stepping fully into yourself, this is a night of music that hits home.

Three chances to catch the magic:

✨ Friday, June 19 at 7:30 PM

✨ Saturday, June 20 at 3:00 PM

✨ Saturday, June 20 at 7:30 PM

Gather your friends. Dress boldly. Come ready to be inspired.

Because when we step into our strongest suit — there’s no stopping us.

We’re excited to share that, following recent upgrades and repairs, this concert returns HOME to the Galilee Center!

📍 Galilee Center

3601 Central Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28205