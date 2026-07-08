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Youth Arts Trivia Night and Open Mic

Youth Arts Trivia Night and Open Mic

🎭🎵🎨 Put your arts knowledge center stage and show off your talent at the mic!

Join us for our first Youth Arts Trivia Night at Middle James Brewing in Pineville, presented by Charlotte Center for the Arts! This family-friendly event invites middle and high school students and their families to put their arts knowledge to the test through three exciting rounds of trivia: Arts, Music, and Movies & More.

🎨 Three rounds of trivia with different question types
🎤 Open mic after trivia
🍺 Local beer selection and food for purchase

Start the night by teaming up for musical theatre–themed trivia made just for kids—packed with songs, shows, and characters they love. Then, take the mic! Our open mic, which was a huge hit at the Youth Arts Festival, returns due to popular demand. Sing a favorite show tune, perform a scene, share a monologue, or surprise us with your own creative twist.

Come celebrate creativity, connect with other arts lovers, and enjoy an evening of friendly competition and inspiring performances! Food and drink will be available for purchase throughout the evening. No need to register—just show up!

ABOUT CHARLOTTE CENTER FOR THE ARTS:
Charlotte Center for the Arts is addressing South Charlotte’s lack of arts infrastructure by developing a Community Arts Hub and a future 100,000 sq. ft. building and campus with performance, studio, and gathering spaces, ensuring equitable access to the arts for a rapidly growing region.

Together, we are creating an accessible and affordable hub that fosters performance, exhibition, and education, breaking down barriers for artists and audiences while building a vibrant, collaborative arts community that positions South Charlotte as a premier cultural destination. For more info visit: https://www.artscenterclt.org

Middle James Brewing - Pineville
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Charlotte Center for the Arts
giving@artscenterclt.org
https://www.artscenterclt.org/event-details/youth-arts-festival-presented-by-charlotte-center-for-the-arts
Middle James Brewing - Pineville
400 N. Polk St
Pineville, North Carolina 28134
(704) 889-2739
https://middlejamesbrewing.com/