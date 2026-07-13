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NEWS BRIEFS

Gas prices jump in Charlotte after oil surge tied to Iran conflict

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published July 13, 2026 at 12:54 PM EDT
Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.
Engin_Akyurt
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Less than 15% of oil and gas production occurs on federal lands.

Average gasoline prices in Charlotte rose 16.9 cents per gallon over the past week, reaching $3.62 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations in the area.

Prices remain nearly 5 cents lower than a month ago but are up more than 70 cents compared with a year ago.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said the national average has also climbed, marking its first weekly increase since May 11 and ending a streak of eight consecutive weekly declines. Prices rose in nearly four out of five states.

DeHaan said the shift comes as oil prices have surged following the collapse of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran and renewed attacks. Oil prices jumped another 4% in Sunday evening trading, contributing to the rise at the pump.
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WFAE staff and wire reports
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