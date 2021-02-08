State Investigating Police Shooting In Gastonia

Updated 1:20 p.m.

A Gastonia police officer shot and severely wounded a woman officers claim was armed with a gun early Monday morning.

The police department says the officer was responding to an overdose call shortly after midnight on Mountain Avenue. When officers arrived, they encountered the woman, 33-year-old Shae Estelle Jones, inside the house. It wasn't immediately clear if the gun was pointed at officers; the Gastonia Police Department hasn't yet said anything about the shooting other than that Jones had a gun and was shot by officer K. Solano-Garita.

Jones was flown from Gastonia to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment. As of Monday afternoon, she was in critical but stable condition.

Solano-Garita has been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is standard procedure. Gastonia’s police chief has called in the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the shooting. The police department will also launch an internal investigation into whether its standards and procedures were followed.